Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 608,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 681,755 shares.The stock last traded at $2.6570 and had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 10.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

