Pippa Lambert Purchases 222 Shares of Aviva (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 662 per share, with a total value of £1,469.64.

On Monday, November 17th, Pippa Lambert acquired 229 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 642 per share, with a total value of £1,470.18.

LON AV traded down GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 665.40. 6,026,190 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of £17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 510.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 649.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.

Aviva last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 21.70 EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 699.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

