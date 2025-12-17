Crown (NYSE:CCK) COO Djalma Novaes Jr Sells 19,754 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. 530,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,047. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

