ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £298.24 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £298.24.

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Simon Bourne acquired 203 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 177 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £150.45.

ITM Power Trading Down 0.7%

ITM Power stock traded down GBX 0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,212. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.08 and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45. The firm has a market cap of £387.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 60 to GBX 115 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.