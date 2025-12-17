ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £298.24 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £298.24.
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 14th, Simon Bourne acquired 203 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 177 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £150.45.
ITM Power Trading Down 0.7%
ITM Power stock traded down GBX 0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,212. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.08 and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45. The firm has a market cap of £387.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
