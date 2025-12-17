Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
RLTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
