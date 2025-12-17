Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

RLTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

