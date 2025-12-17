Stifel Canada Downgrades Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Strong Sell

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $1.70 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

QIPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 236,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.59. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.46 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 969,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

