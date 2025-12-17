Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 7th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
Omega Flex has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 49,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.40. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $44.71.
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
