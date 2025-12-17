Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the RV manufacturer on Monday, January 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. 58,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $117.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.52. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.