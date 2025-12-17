Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $362.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.23.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $329.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,876. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $292.97 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $321.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 21.58%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.