Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
UTG traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $41.94.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
