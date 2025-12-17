Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

UTG traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $41.94.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

