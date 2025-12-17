American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:AHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 307,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 340.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.
About American Healthcare REIT
