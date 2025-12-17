Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FOF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 15,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,874. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

