Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of FOF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 15,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,874. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
