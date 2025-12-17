Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Francis Rivers bought 50,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $860,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 403,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,345.54. This trade represents a 14.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph F. Casey sold 322,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $6,142,332.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,112 shares in the company, valued at $687,211.36. The trade was a 89.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 789.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 484,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,680,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,534,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 284,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,647. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

