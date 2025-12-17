Gannett (NYSE:GCI) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Critical Review

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gannett and Adaptive Medias”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $2.51 billion 0.27 -$26.35 million $0.21 21.67 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gannett.

76.7% of Gannett shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gannett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 4.11% 42.98% 3.97% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gannett and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 1 1 1 0 2.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gannett presently has a consensus price target of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Gannett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Summary

Gannett beats Adaptive Medias on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gannett

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Adaptive Medias

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.