Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 224,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 99,607 shares.The stock last traded at $15.2680 and had previously closed at $15.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Monotaro to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Monotaro Stock Up 0.3%
Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $550.48 million for the quarter. Monotaro had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monotaro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Monotaro
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.
