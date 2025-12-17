Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 15,008 shares.The stock last traded at $102.92 and had previously closed at $102.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 64.78%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 12,329.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 621,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 616,478 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 186,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

