Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,360,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 635% from the previous session’s volume of 185,144 shares.The stock last traded at $16.72 and had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

