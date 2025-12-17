Traders Purchase High Volume of Comstock Resources Call Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the typical volume of 3,778 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,051,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,231,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 413,611 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

