Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.2076. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $24.2076, with a volume of 11 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

