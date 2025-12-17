NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $35.00. NEC shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 297,650 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

