Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $55.40. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 2,284 shares.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

