Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,570 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the average daily volume of 1,342 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,446,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,036 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $73,967,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $57,227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,166,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after buying an additional 539,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 59.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,868,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 693,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 402,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,313. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

