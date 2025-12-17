Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,033 call options.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

CCCC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 644,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.87. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.51% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 700,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 173,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Cowen began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.