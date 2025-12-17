Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.40. Clarivate shares last traded at $3.4480, with a volume of 1,701,993 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,159,033.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 848,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,553.14. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,247,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,208.30. The trade was a 185.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 2,285,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 688.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

