Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.47. Getty Images shares last traded at $1.4450, with a volume of 373,066 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Getty Images from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Getty Images Trading Down 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $240.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,470,917 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $7,878,981.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,641,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,355,853.15. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $53,921.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 131,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,144.28. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,663,340 shares of company stock worth $8,275,819. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Getty Images by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

