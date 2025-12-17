Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.40. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $8.7010, with a volume of 1,793 shares traded.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 39.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

