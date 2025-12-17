American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives $228.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $179.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,304. American Tower has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 137.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

