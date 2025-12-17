Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 134,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,584. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,966.33. This trade represents a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $213,852,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,798,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,800,000 after buying an additional 1,332,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,305,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,961,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

