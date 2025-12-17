Morgan Stanley Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $230.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.95.

NYSE WM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.44. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,436,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,487,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,613,000 after purchasing an additional 277,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $1,064,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

