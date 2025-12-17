Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $15,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 35.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

