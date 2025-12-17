Everlast Minerals (ASX:EV8) Insider Gregory Starr Acquires 100,000 Shares

Everlast Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV8 – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Starr bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00.
