Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

Logitech International Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,606. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $123.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,516.41. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

