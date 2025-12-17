Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

EFX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 340,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.34. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total value of $4,942,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,040.40. This represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

