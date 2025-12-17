Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.65, but opened at $77.99. Toro shares last traded at $79.0130, with a volume of 194,332 shares.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Toro in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Longbow Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,429 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after buying an additional 1,156,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after acquiring an additional 434,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 9.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

