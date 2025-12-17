Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 364,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Edison International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 351,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

