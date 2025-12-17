Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) to Issue $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7576 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Inspire 500 ETF Stock Performance

Inspire 500 ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The firm has a market cap of $518.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64. Inspire 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $259.78.

About Inspire 500 ETF

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

