JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -36.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.64. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 30.57%.The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

