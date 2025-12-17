Cargojet Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

Cargojet Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$79.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,251. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$65.60 and a one year high of C$128.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$219.90 million during the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

