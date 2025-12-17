CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 172,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,528. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

