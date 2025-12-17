CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 172,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,528. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
