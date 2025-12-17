Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE SLVM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 18,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.95. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $87.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.32 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.