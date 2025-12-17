Fulton Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $20.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

