Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $27.73. Warby Parker shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 400,324 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,741.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 38,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $1,128,846.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,546.99. This represents a 58.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $3,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,334.51. The trade was a 72.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,455. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 400.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Warby Parker by 111.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

