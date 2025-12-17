Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.0510, with a volume of 486344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 14.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

