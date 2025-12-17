International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 6286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 112.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.