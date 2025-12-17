ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $47.78. ABM Industries shares last traded at $48.3390, with a volume of 200,359 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Baird R W downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ABM Industries by 1,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,606,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,297,000 after buying an additional 1,468,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,254,000 after purchasing an additional 897,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,434,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,064,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 883.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,002,000 after buying an additional 603,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

