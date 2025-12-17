Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 315586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIR.UN shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.62 million during the quarter. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst will post 0.892928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

