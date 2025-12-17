Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $547.14 and last traded at $545.9290, with a volume of 48127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESLT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

