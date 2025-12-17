Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.4250, but opened at $14.41. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 98,734 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Impala Platinum to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 7.9%

Impala Platinum Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

