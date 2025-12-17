Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $41.93. Hut 8 shares last traded at $44.5510, with a volume of 7,120,979 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hut 8 from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 4.41.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%.The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,728,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,013,000 after acquiring an additional 140,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 110.2% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,955 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 45.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 486,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

