Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.7860, with a volume of 11939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $946.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4,815.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 1,980,117 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $19,153,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

